Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Indonesia At least 9 missing over 200 evacuated as landslide flooding hits Java island
<< Back to Elections 2024

Indonesia: At least 9 missing, over 200 evacuated as landslide, flooding hits Java island

Updated on: 25 March,2024 05:35 PM IST  |  Jakarta
AFP |

Top

Earlier this month, flash flooding and landslides on Sumatra island killed at least 30 people with scores still missing

Indonesia: At least 9 missing, over 200 evacuated as landslide, flooding hits Java island

Authorities carrying out search operations on Java Island village. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Indonesia: At least 9 missing, over 200 evacuated as landslide, flooding hits Java island
x
00:00

At least nine Indonesians were reported missing overnight and more than 200 were evacuated after a landslide and flooding hit their village on Java island, an official said Monday.


Cibenda village in West Java Province became inundated just before midnight on Sunday evening after hours of torrential rain when many villagers were asleep.


"Nine people were reported missing in the flood and landslide that happened in West Bandung (district) on Sunday night," Abdul Muhari, spokesman of the country's disaster mitigation agency, said in a statement.


Two more people were injured and taken to a clinic, Muhari said.

Local official Rega Wiguna told AFP rescuers had arrived in the isolated village to search for the missing victims.

He said around 250 locals were evacuated to a village hall and schools turned into temporary shelters after dozens of houses were damaged.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season and the problem has been aggravated in some places by deforestation, with prolonged torrential rain causing flooding in some areas of the archipelago nation.

Earlier this month, flash flooding and landslides on Sumatra island killed at least 30 people with scores still missing.

A landslide and flooding swept away dozens of houses and destroyed a hotel near Lake Toba on Sumatra in December, killing at least two people.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indonesia world news International news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK