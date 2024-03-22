Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Rohingya refugees rescued from hull of capsized boat
<< Back to Elections 2024

Rohingya refugees rescued from hull of capsized boat

Updated on: 22 March,2024 06:38 AM IST  |  Meulaboh
Agencies |

Top

Local fishing boats took 10 people aboard and another 59 were being saved by the Indonesian craft

Rohingya refugees rescued from hull of capsized boat

Rohingya refugees waiting to be rescued. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Rohingya refugees rescued from hull of capsized boat
x
00:00

An Indonesian search and rescue ship on Thursday located a capsized wooden boat that had been carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslim refugees, and began pulling survivors who had been standing on its hull to safety. Local fishing boats took 10 people aboard and another 59 were being saved by the Indonesian craft.


Men, women and children, weak and soaked from the night’s rain, wept as the rescue operation got underway and people were taken aboard a rubber dinghy to the rescue boat. It was unclear how many refugees were aboard the small craft when it capsized Wednesday, with six survivors initially rescued by local fishermen.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indonesia world news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK