Rohingya refugees rescued from hull of capsized boat

Local fishing boats took 10 people aboard and another 59 were being saved by the Indonesian craft

Rohingya refugees waiting to be rescued. Pic/AP

An Indonesian search and rescue ship on Thursday located a capsized wooden boat that had been carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslim refugees, and began pulling survivors who had been standing on its hull to safety. Local fishing boats took 10 people aboard and another 59 were being saved by the Indonesian craft.

Men, women and children, weak and soaked from the night’s rain, wept as the rescue operation got underway and people were taken aboard a rubber dinghy to the rescue boat. It was unclear how many refugees were aboard the small craft when it capsized Wednesday, with six survivors initially rescued by local fishermen.

