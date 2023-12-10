Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Intense fighting in south Gaza continues as US backs Israeli offensive

Intense fighting in south Gaza continues as US backs Israeli offensive

Updated on: 10 December,2023 02:43 PM IST  |  Rafah
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Israel's ongoing military actions in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis have sparked international condemnation despite global calls for a cease-fire.

Intense fighting in south Gaza continues as US backs Israeli offensive

Israel airstrikes hit affluent neighbourhoods in Gaza/AFP

Listen to this article
Intense fighting in south Gaza continues as US backs Israeli offensive
x
00:00

The southern Gaza town of Khan Younis saw severe combat overnight and into Sunday as Israel continued its onslaught, backed by renewed US military support. Despite global calls for a cease-fire, Israel's ongoing military actions have sparked international condemnation, according to a report in the Associated Press. 


According to the AP report, the United States, a crucial supporter of Israel, blocked UN Security Council efforts to halt the crisis while simultaneously rushing over USD 100 million in tank ammunition to back the offensive. The strike aims to demolish military and governmental capabilities in response to a Palestinian militant attack on southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in several deaths and the capture of persons.


As a result of the prolonged war, Gaza has suffered numerous civilian casualties, with approximately 85% of its 2.3 million residents displaced within the beleaguered enclave. The UN has emphasised the lack of safe havens for civilians, which has resulted in significant shortages of basics due to limited relief delivery, the AP report added. 


According to the report, despite Palestinian militant resistance, Israel's ground offensive has caused enormous damage, particularly in northern Gaza, where bombings have destroyed entire neighbourhoods and forced mass displacement.

Residents in Khan Younis, where ground forces had previously been engaged, reported constant gunfire and explosions, as well as air bombardments targeting the city and nearby areas, the report added. 

During the war, the Israeli soldiers seized hundreds of men, some of whom were seen in recordings naked and blindfolded. The military justified the detentions by claiming that it was looking for remaining fighters, the AP report stated. 

There have been reports of detainees being abused, including beatings, restriction of food and water, and mistreatment. Detainees who had been released related allegations of mistreatment and injuries sustained while detained.

As the war enters its third month, the death toll in Gaza has topped 17,700 people, the majority of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. While Palestinian militants continue to fire rockets into Israel, Israel accuses them of using civilians as shields, the report cited and added that thousands of people have fled to the southern border areas due to the continued fighting, where they face harsh conditions, inadequate shelter, and difficulty obtaining necessary supplies.

Despite designated "safe zones," overcrowding and a lack of services remain, leaving many defenceless civilians vulnerable to the elements and dangerous surroundings.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you cook with pineapple as a key ingredient?
united states of america israel palestine gaza strip world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK