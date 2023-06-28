Breaking News
International smugglers taking more than 1,000 to Europe busted

28 June,2023 08:21 AM IST  |  Prague
The migrants have been using the Czech Republic as a transit route on their way to the West, officials said, and mostly do not apply for asylum in Czechia, as the country is also known

Czech police said on Tuesday that they have broken up an international ring suspected of smuggling migrants from Turkey to western Europe. A total of 14 suspects—13 foreigners whose countries of origin were not specified and a Czech citizens—have been arrested in raids across the country in recent days, police said.


The suspects allegedly organized a transport of at least 1,000 illegal migrants since 2021, earning at least 1 million euros ($1.1 million). The smugglers face up to 16 years in prison if tried and convicted.


The migrants have been using the Czech Republic as a transit route on their way to the West, officials said, and mostly do not apply for asylum in Czechia, as the country is also known. The Czech government lifted controls, which were renewed at the country’s border with Slovakia in September amid a new wave of migration, mostly from Syria.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

czech republic turkey europe Prague world news

