International Students' Day 2022: Date, history, significance, here's all you need to know

Every year, November 17 is observed as International Students’ Day. The aim is to ensure that every student has access to education around the globe. November 17 was chosen to be commemorated as International Students’ Day due to the events that took place in Prague during World War II.

History:

The date commemorates the anniversary of the 1939 Nazi storming of the University of Prague after demonstrations against the German occupation of Czechoslovakia. After the demonstrations that took place on November 17, 1939, nine students and professors were murdered, and over 1,200 were sent to concentration camps.

The Nazis brutally suppressed the gathering, resulting in the death of a student named Jan Opletal, which led to an anti-Nazi demonstration by students. The Nazis arrested and executed nine protesters without trial. Over 1,200 students were sent to concentration camps. Hence, International Students’ Day commemorates their sacrifice.

Significance:

The day celebrates multiculturalism, diversity, and cooperation among students. The day is observed to remember the courage of student activists during the Nazi storming of the University of Prague in 1939. Many organizations and international student groups have been observing the day.

International Students' Day: Quotes

Dream is not the thing that you see in sleep but is that thing that doesn't let you sleep — Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

The good teacher makes the poor student good and the good student superior — Marva Collins

Spoon feeding in the long run teaches us nothing but the shape of the spoon — E. M. Forster

The object of education is to prepare the young to educate themselves throughout their lives — Robert M. Hutchins

One of the very important characteristics of a student is to question. Let the students ask questions — Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

