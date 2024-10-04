Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead in slab crash at century-old Grant Road building
Why no murder charges, asks Worli hit-and-run case victim’s family
Mumbai: Trying to save Rs 5K, woman loses Rs 6 lakh in cyber fraud
Centre accords Marathi classical language status
After BJP denies ticket, Harshvardhan Patil looks to join Sharad Pawar-led NCP
Sena UBT get permit for Shivaji Park Dussehra Melava rally
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > World News > Article > Iran 26 dead after drinking tainted alcohol

Iran: 26 dead after drinking tainted alcohol

Updated on: 04 October,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Tehran
Agencies |

Top

Alcohol poisoning also led to hundreds of hospitalisations. The source of the alcoholic beverages was not clear

Iran: 26 dead after drinking tainted alcohol

Seized alcohol is documented before being destroyed. File pic

Listen to this article
Iran: 26 dead after drinking tainted alcohol
x
00:00

At least 26 people died in Iran after drinking alcoholic beverages that contained toxic methanol in recent days.


The official IRNA news agency reported late Wednesday that toxic methanol had killed men and women in various cities and towns in the northern provinces of Mazandaran and Gilan and the western province of  Hamadan. 


Alcohol poisoning also led to hundreds of hospitalisations. The source of the alcoholic beverages was not clear. Alcohol consumption has been generally prohibited in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news tehran iran International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK