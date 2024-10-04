Iran: 26 dead after drinking tainted alcohol

Alcohol poisoning also led to hundreds of hospitalisations. The source of the alcoholic beverages was not clear

At least 26 people died in Iran after drinking alcoholic beverages that contained toxic methanol in recent days.

The official IRNA news agency reported late Wednesday that toxic methanol had killed men and women in various cities and towns in the northern provinces of Mazandaran and Gilan and the western province of Hamadan.

Alcohol poisoning also led to hundreds of hospitalisations. The source of the alcoholic beverages was not clear. Alcohol consumption has been generally prohibited in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

