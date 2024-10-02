Iran fires over 180 ballistic missiles at Israel; Khamenei declares 'Victory from God,' Israel warns of severe consequences

Khamenei captioned the post as "Victory from God and a near conquest..."; Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India, said that Israel is under attack from Iran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday posted an illustration on his social media 'X' profile of a large underground weapons cache after firing over 180 ballistic missiles on Israel.

Khamenei captioned the post as "Victory from God and a near conquest..."

In another post, he said, "The strikes of the resistance front on the worn-out and decaying body of the Zionist regime will be more striking."

Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India, said that Israel is under attack from Iran.

ضربات جبهه‌ی مقاومت بر پیکر فرسوده و رو به زوال رژیم صهیونی، بحول و قوه‌ی الهی کوبنده‌تر خواهد شد. — KHAMENEI.IR | فارسی 🇮🇷 (@Khamenei_fa) October 1, 2024

In a post on X, he said, "Israel under attack from Iran. Israel will prevail. Iran's fanatic genocidal theocrats have made a fatal mistake."

Speaking about Iran's large-scale attack, Israel Defence Forces Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Iran's attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences.

Israel under attack from Iran. 🇮🇱 will prevail. Iran’s fanatic genocidal theocrats have made a fatal mistake. pic.twitter.com/FA4bCA9eDL — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) October 1, 2024

"Iran launched a large-scale attack of over 180 ballistic missiles directly from Iranian soil at the State of Israel. There were a small number of hits in the center of Israel and some other hits in the southern Israel. The majority of the incoming missiles were intercepted by Israel and a defensive coalition led by the United States. Iran's attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences," he said. Hagari added that they will respond to the attack whenever and however they choose.

“Iran’s attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences…We will respond wherever, whenever and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel.”



Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari regarding Iran’s large-scale… pic.twitter.com/A8pyC7eawI — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

"Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest levels of readiness. Our operational plans are ready. We will respond wherever, whenever, and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel. Iran and its proxies have been attacking Israel since the 7th of October on seven fronts. Iran and its proxies seek the destruction of Israel. The Israel Defence Forces will continue doing everything, everything necessary to defend the State of Israel and protect the people of Israel," he said.