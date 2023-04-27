Iran court issues USD 312.9M judgment against US

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, in reporting the decision, offered no direct evidence to support the court’s allegation that American officials had any part in the June 2017 attack that killed at least 18 people and wounded 50 others

An Iranian court issued a USD 312.9 million judgment against the US over a 2017 Islamic State-claimed attack on Tehran, authorities said Wednesday following the latest judicial action between the nations amid their decadeslong enmity.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, in reporting the decision, offered no direct evidence to support the court’s allegation that American officials had any part in the June 2017 attack that killed at least 18 people and wounded 50 others. The assault saw gunmen attack Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s mausoleum and the country’s parliament, starting a siege that continued for hours.

The court ruling comes after the United Nations’ highest court in March rejected Tehran’s legal bid to free up some USD 2 billion in Iranian Central Bank assets frozen by US authorities. US judges have issued rulings that call for billions of dollars to be paid by Iran over attacks linked to Tehran, as well as those detained by Iran and used as pawns in negotiations. between the countries.

The IRNA report mentioned those named in the lawsuit, including the US government, former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the CIA, the American military’s Central Command, the Treasury and others. The case came from the families of three people killed in the June 2017 attack.

