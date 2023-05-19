Breaking News
Iran executes 3 men over violence during last year's anti-government protests

Updated on: 19 May,2023 12:24 PM IST  |  Dubai
Authorities say they killed a police officer and two members of the paramilitary Basij group in Isfahan in November during nationwide protests

Iran executes 3 men over violence during last year's anti-government protests

Iran executes 3 men over violence during last year's anti-government protests
Iran on Friday executed three men accused of deadly violence during last year's anti-government protests despite objections from human rights groups.
Mizan, the judiciary's website, announced the executions of Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi.


Authorities say they killed a police officer and two members of the paramilitary Basij group in Isfahan in November during nationwide protests.



Rights groups say the three were subjected to torture, forced into televised confessions and denied due process.


The protests erupted last September after the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country's morality police for allegedly violating its strict Islamic dress code.

The demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The demonstrations have largely subsided in recent months, though there are still sporadic acts of defiance, including the refusal of some women to wear the mandatory Islamic headscarf.

Iran has executed a total of seven people in connection with the protests. Rights groups say they and several others who were sentenced to death were convicted by secretive state security courts and denied the right to defend themselves.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

