Iran responds to Israel strikes after a failed talk at Geneva; Iran’s near immediate response had been relatively small with an Israeli official calling it a “small barrage” that was largely intercepted by Israel’s defences

Iran’s nuclear facility in Isfahan, which was attacked by Israel on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Israel struck a nuclear research facility in Isfahan in Iran early Saturday, killing three senior Iranian commanders. Iran followed by launching counter missile attacks on central Israel as the war between the two nations continued into a second week.

Iran’s near immediate response had been relatively small with an Israeli official calling it a “small barrage” that was largely intercepted by Israel’s defences. This was the second attack on Isfahan, which was hit in the first 24-hours of the war with Israel’s goal to destroy Iran’s nuclear program.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi PIC/X@EmekaGift100

Akbar Salehi, Isfahan deputy governor for security affairs, confirmed the Israeli strikes had caused damage to the facility but said there had been no human casualties. This attack came after a failed attempt at a diplomatic breakthrough in Geneva on Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said it would be “very dangerous for everybody” if the United States joins Israel’s “aggression” on Saturday in Istanbul at the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. Since the war began on June 13, about 722 people, including 285 civilians, have been killed in Iran. Israel witnessed 24 people killed with hundreds wounded.

