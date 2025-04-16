Iran says first talks held with US went ‘well’

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 April,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Dubai
Agencies |

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader said on Tuesday that the first round of talks with the US went “well”, in his first public comment on the negotiations.


The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while couched, represented his endorsement of the talks so far. 


However, the 85-year-old said the talks had been “implemented well in the first steps” and that Iran remained “pessimistic” about America. 


He also urged officials “not to tie the country’s affairs” to the talks, which are scheduled to have a second round on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

