Israeli first responders walk outside a heavily-damaged building near Tel Aviv, following Iranian bombardment

An Iranian missile slammed into the main hospital in southern Israel early on Thursday, causing “extensive damage” but no serious injuries, according to the medical facility. Israeli media aired footage of blown-out windows. Black smoke rose from the Soroka Medical Centre in the southern city of Beersheba as emergency teams evacuated patients. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded saying: “We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran.”

‘Khamenei must go’

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that a dictator like Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who heads a country like Iran, cannot continue to exist. “IDF has been instructed and knows that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man should not continue to exist.”



Charred vehicles at the site of an Iranian missile attack near Tel Aviv yesterday. Pics/AFP

Arak heavy water reactor hit

Arak heavy water reactor hit Israel has attacked Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state television said Thursday. The report said there was “no radiation danger whatsoever” and that the facility had already been evacuated before the attack. Israel warned earlier on Thursday morning it would attack the facility and urged the public to flee the area.

Iranian crypto targeted

Hackers with possible links to Israel have drained more than $90 million from ‘Nobitex’, Iran’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, , according to blockchain analytics firms. The hackers group ‘Gonjeshke Darande ‘ (Predatory Sparrow), claimed responsibility for the hack leaked on Thursday, accused Nobitex of having helped Iran’s government to evade Western sanctions over the country’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme and transfer money to militants.

Death toll due to fighting

A Washington-based Iranian human rights group said at least 639 people including 263 civilians, have been killed in Iran and more than 1300 wounded. In retaliation, Iran has fired some 400 missiles and hundreds of drones, killing at least 24 people in Israel and wounding hundreds.

