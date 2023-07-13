President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Kenya on Wednesday is the first to the African continent by an Iranian leader in more than a decade

Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi inspects the honour guard at the State House in Nairobi. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Iran’s prez begins a rare visit to Africa to boost ties x 00:00

Iran’s president has begun a rare visit to Africa as his country, which is under heavy US economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world.

President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Kenya on Wednesday is the first to the African continent by an Iranian leader in more than a decade. He is also expected to visit Uganda and Zimbabwe and meet with the presidents there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa is a “continent of opportunities” and a great platform for Iranian products, Raisi told journalists in a briefing. He didn’t take questions. “None of us is satisfied with the current volume of trade,” he said.

Iran’s leader specifically mentioned Africa’s mineral resources and Iran’s petrochemical experience, but the five memoranda of understanding signed on Wednesday by the two nations appeared to not address either one. Instead, they addressed information, communication and technology; fisheries; animal health and livestock production and investment promotion.