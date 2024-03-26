Harris served as the current further and higher education minister

Simon Harris

Listen to this article Ireland poised to get its youngest PM x 00:00

Ireland will get its youngest-ever premier in April after Simon Harris, 37, secured the leadership of the Fine Gael party, replacing Leo Varadkar who announced his surprise resignation last week. Harris served as the current further and higher education minister.

