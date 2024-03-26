Breaking News
Ireland poised to get its youngest PM
Ireland poised to get its youngest PM

Updated on: 26 March,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Harris served as the current further and higher education minister

Simon Harris

Ireland will get its youngest-ever premier in April after Simon Harris, 37, secured the leadership of the Fine Gael party, replacing Leo Varadkar who announced his surprise resignation last week. Harris served as the current further and higher education minister.


