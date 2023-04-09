Irish town to welcome US President Joe Biden

US President keeps his promise; will visit Ballina, the home of his ancestors

Joe Biden. Pic/AFP

Joe Blewitt is just about the busiest man in Ballina. His phone rings constantly with calls from locals and the world’s media as he prepares to welcome a relative, US President Joe Biden.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Ireland next week, with a stop in Ballina, the town from which one of his great-great grandfathers left for the United States in 1850. Blewitt, a distant cousin who first met Biden when he came to town as vice president in 2016, said the US leader pledged to return once he’d won the presidency. “He said, ‘I’m going to come back into Ballina.’ And sure to God he’s going to come back into Ballina,” Blewitt said. “His Irish roots are really deep in his heart.”

The 43-year-old plumber was among Biden relations invited to the White House for St. Patrick’s Day last month. He says it was a “surreal” experience that included a half-hour private meeting with the president. “He’s a people person. He loves meeting the Irish people,” said Blewitt, who shares Biden’s high forehead. He says people joke that he looks like the president “from the mouth up”. Buildings are getting a new coat of paint and American flags are being hung from shopfronts in Ballina, a bustling agricultural town of about 10,000 at the mouth of the River Moy in western Ireland that proclaims itself the nation’s “salmon capital”.

Also Read: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Joe Biden exchange frosty words over legal overhaul

“I wouldn’t think there’s a family in Ballina that doesn’t have someone, or some connection with the States,” said Anthony Heffernan, owner of Heffernan’s Fine Foods, where Biden had lunch with his local relatives during his 2016 visit. “It was a fantastic day for Ballina,” Heffernan recalled.

“He was very keen to talk about the town—how it was, and how it is now. He was really connected with the area.” The White House says Biden will visit Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday and Wednesday to mark 25 years since the Good Friday peace accord, before heading south to the Republic of Ireland, where he will address the Dublin parliament. In Ballina, he’s due to deliver a speech Friday in front of the 19th-century cathedral, which local lore says was built partly using bricks supplied by his great-great-great grandfather, Edward Blewitt, a brickmaker and civil engineer. The Irish Family History Centre says Biden “is among the most Irish of all US Presidents”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever