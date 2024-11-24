Is this the Messiah 2.0?

A church in Switzerland has introduced an AI hologram of Jesus to hear confessions, blending faith with futuristic technology. The digital saviour offers spiritual advice in over 100 languages

St Peter’s Church in Lucerne. PIC/SWISS TOURISM

A swiss church has given divine intervention a tech twist with an AI-driven hologram of Jesus taking confessions. The experiment at St Peter’s Church in Lucerne introduces worshippers to “Deus in Machina,” a digital confessor fluent in 100 languages. Housed in a booth with a screen, the AI Jesus analyses the confessor’s words and responds with synchronised facial expressions, offering guidance rooted in theology.

AI-driven hologram of Jesus is taking confessions in this Swiss church. PIC/REDDIT

This virtual saviour is a creation of theologians and computer scientists who trained it on scripture and online religious content. The hologram has answered questions about breaking cycles of violence through prayer and navigating moral dilemmas like assisted suicide, sparking awe and introspection among users.

Available 24/7, it offers unprecedented accessibility compared to human priests. However, the experiment raises questions about faith, technology, and the human connection in spirituality. While some embrace its convenience, others ponder if divine wisdom can truly be digitised.

Puff, puff, passed away

Popular YouTuber smokes marijuana grown from her late father’s ashes mixed with soil to honour him



Pansino enjoys a nice drag. PIC/INSTAGRAM

Youtube creator Rosanna Pansino kicked off her new podcast, “Rodiculous”, with an unforgettable tribute to her late father, affectionately called Papa Pizza. On the première episode, Pansino revealed her dad’s unconventional dying wish: to mix his ashes with soil, grow a marijuana plant, and smoke it. True to her dad’s free-spirited nature, Pansino and her mom honoured his request in an emotional and hilariously heartwarming moment.

Doppelgangers unite

Celebrity look-alike contests are sweeping cities and uniting fans in playful mimicry. From Timothee Chalamet to Dev Patel, participants embody their idols with costumes and hairstyles, creating joyful gatherings. These low-stakes competitions offer a chase for connection, proving that in a chaotic world, even the silliest events can foster a sense of community.

Dried yogurt’s TikTok moment

TikTok has birthed yet another viral food trend, dried yogurt. Created by pressing out moisture from yogurt and refrigerating it, this snack transforms into a butter-like consistency. Some call it ‘dehydrated slime’, while others liken it to cream cheese and top it with fruits or chocolate. Its bizarre appeal has divided the Internet over its texture and taste.

A fur-midable fraud

Four Los Angeles residents found an unusual way to commit fraud—by using a bear costume to fake wild animal attacks on luxury cars! Claiming a bear mauled their vehicles, they submitted bad “evidence.” But, the authorities sniffed out the scam.

A robo rebellion

A Shanghai robotics showroom became the stage for a bot-napping. CCTV footage captured a small AI robot waltzing in and persuading 12 larger robots to ditch their posts and follow it. Turns out, this wasn’t a prank—another robotics company orchestrated the stunt as a test.

Gone with a bang

The city of Macon, Georgia, in the US is ringing in 2025 with a literal bang: a 16-storey hotel will meet its explosive end at the stroke of midnight. Once a guesthouse for celebrities, the vacant eyesore is costing the city $2.6 million.