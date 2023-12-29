Islamabad High Court grants permission to Imran Khan's party for election meetings in jail

The Islamabad High Court has granted leaders and lawyers from Imran Khan's party the permission to visit the former prime minister at Adiala Jail

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. File Photo

The Islamabad High Court has granted leaders and lawyers from Imran Khan's party the permission to visit the former prime minister at Adiala Jail. The court's decision allows for crucial election strategy meetings in anticipation of the upcoming polls on February 8.

The order was issued by Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb, responding to a petition filed by Imran Khan, seeking the right to hold discussions with key Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party members, including Asad Qaiser, Junaid Akbar Khan, senators Aurangzeb Khan, Dost Mohammad Khan, and Ishtiaq Meherban, among others.

Imran Khan's plea also urged the court to instruct the superintendent of Adiala Jail to ensure privacy for the consultations between Khan and his legal team. The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician emphasized the need for confidential discussions to strategize for the elections.

During the hearing on Friday, the Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, lawyers representing Imran Khan's party, and the Adiala Jail superintendent appeared before the Islamabad High Court.

PTI counsel Shoaib Shaheen highlighted the party's requirement to discuss the allocation of 700 tickets for the upcoming elections. However, objections were raised by the AGP regarding the maintainability of the plea.

Justice Aurangzeb expressed dissatisfaction with Awan's arguments and questioned the AGP's stance in light of the additional note from the Supreme Court in the cipher case against Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The cipher case revolves around the alleged mishandling of a diplomatic document by the Pakistan embassy, leading to accusations of violating the country's secret laws. The Supreme Court had granted bail to both Khan and Qureshi in this case.

Referring to the Supreme Court judge's note, Justice Aurangzeb emphasized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the government's duty to ensure a genuine election process without any perception of oppression or favoritism towards particular political parties.

The judge expressed concerns about the interim government's conduct, stating, "A terrible system is being run under the interim government where even consultation on elections is not allowed," and questioned whether the caretakers aimed to "derail the polls."

Despite objections, the court granted PTI lawyers, including Chairman Gohar Khan, permission to hold consultations with Imran Khan in jail. The court also ordered a supervised meeting between Gohar Khan and the ex-premier, emphasizing the fundamental right for consultations on polls.

Justice Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of neutrality from the caretaker government during elections, stating, "Permission for consultations on polls is a fundamental right," and raised questions about the impartiality of the interim setup opposing meetings between the PTI chairman and Imran Khan.

Addressing reporters, a PTI lawyer criticized the caretaker government, stating, "They all have a problem with the fact that Imran Khan and the nation are on one page." He highlighted the public's support for Imran Khan and accused the ECP and “elite” political parties of foreseeing their defeat.

Imran Khan, ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022, has faced over 150 cases since his removal from power. With the release of the election schedule, political activities have intensified within major political parties.

The election program is now in full swing, with the deadline for filing nomination papers already passed.

Returning officers will examine the nomination papers from December 25 to December 30. The upcoming elections mark a crucial phase in Pakistan's political landscape, with various parties gearing up for a competitive and significant electoral battle. (With inputs from agencies)