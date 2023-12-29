Breaking News
Russia unleashes one of the year's biggest aerial barrages against Ukrainian targets

Updated on: 29 December,2023 02:19 PM IST  |  Kyiv
AP
Russia launched about 110 missiles overnight as well as drones against Ukrainian targets in one of the biggest barrages of the year, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday.

Russia launched about 110 missiles overnight as well as drones against Ukrainian targets in one of the biggest barrages of the year, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday.


Most of the incoming missiles and drones were shot down but at least seven civilians were killed and an unknown number of people were buried under rubble, Ukrainian officials said. Scores were reported injured.


Zelenskyy said the Kremlin's forces used a wide variety of weapons, including ballistic and cruise missiles.


Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said Russia "apparently launched everything they have" against targets across Ukraine.

The roughly 18-hour onslaught that began Thursday and continued through the night hit six cities, including the capital Kyiv, and other areas from east to west Ukraine, according to authorities.

