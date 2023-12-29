Russia unleashes one of the year's biggest aerial barrages against Ukrainian targets

Russia launched about 110 missiles overnight as well as drones against Ukrainian targets in one of the biggest barrages of the year, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday.

Homes damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv/ AP

Russia launched about 110 missiles overnight as well as drones against Ukrainian targets in one of the biggest barrages of the year, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday.

Most of the incoming missiles and drones were shot down but at least seven civilians were killed and an unknown number of people were buried under rubble, Ukrainian officials said. Scores were reported injured.

Zelenskyy said the Kremlin's forces used a wide variety of weapons, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said Russia "apparently launched everything they have" against targets across Ukraine.

The roughly 18-hour onslaught that began Thursday and continued through the night hit six cities, including the capital Kyiv, and other areas from east to west Ukraine, according to authorities.

