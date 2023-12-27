Ukraine damages Russian naval ship

Over the past several months, Ukrainian forces have conducted attacks around Crimea, mostly with sea drones

A Russian naval ship in Crimea was damaged in an airstrike by Ukrainian forces, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday. The landing ship Novocherkassk was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia by plane-launched guided missiles, the ministry said, adding that two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire during the attack.

Over the past several months, Ukrainian forces have conducted attacks around Crimea, mostly with sea drones. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky credits those attacks with allowing Ukraine to restore navigation in the Black Sea and allowing the export of millions of tons of grain. There was no immediate report of how bad the Russian ship was damaged, but videos circulating on Ukrainian channels showed an extensive fire in the port area.

