Breaking News
Thane: Came for son’s birthday, killed his entire family
Covid-19 variant JN.1: ‘Vulnerable people should mask up in festive season’
Covid-19 surge: No need to panic, insists civic body
Mumbai: Kandivli caterer tells clients not to file FIR if they want money back
Mumbai: Dahisar couple perishes in road mishap, 25-yr-old son battling for life
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > World News > Article > Ukraines forces are pivoting to defensive stance

Ukraine’s forces are pivoting to defensive stance

Updated on: 22 December,2023 07:06 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

“In recent weeks, Ukraine has mobilized a concerted effort to improve field fortifications as its forces pivot to a more defensive posture along much of the front line,” the UK ministry of defense said in an assessment.

Ukraine’s forces are pivoting to defensive stance

A rescuer checks the wreckage after a Russian attack. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Ukraine’s forces are pivoting to defensive stance
x
00:00

Ukraine’s armed forces are taking up a more defensive posture, a military analysis said, after their summer counteroffensive failed to achieve a major breakthrough against Russia’s army and as winter sets in.


“In recent weeks, Ukraine has mobilized a concerted effort to improve field fortifications as its forces pivot to a more defensive posture along much of the front line,” the UK ministry of defense said in an assessment.


The Kremlin’s deep defenses held firm against Ukraine’s monthslong assault, which employed Western-supplied weapons but did not have essential air cover along the frontline that extends for around 1,000-km. Recent fighting has focused on artillery, missile and drone strikes as mud and snow hinder troop movements.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news ukraine russia International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK