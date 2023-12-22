Ukraine’s forces are pivoting to defensive stance

“In recent weeks, Ukraine has mobilized a concerted effort to improve field fortifications as its forces pivot to a more defensive posture along much of the front line,” the UK ministry of defense said in an assessment.

A rescuer checks the wreckage after a Russian attack. Pic/AP

Ukraine’s armed forces are taking up a more defensive posture, a military analysis said, after their summer counteroffensive failed to achieve a major breakthrough against Russia’s army and as winter sets in.

The Kremlin’s deep defenses held firm against Ukraine’s monthslong assault, which employed Western-supplied weapons but did not have essential air cover along the frontline that extends for around 1,000-km. Recent fighting has focused on artillery, missile and drone strikes as mud and snow hinder troop movements.

