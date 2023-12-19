“I don’t understand,” said a commander of the 11th National Guard Brigade’s anti-drone unit who is known on the battlefield as Boxer. “It’s not just my feeling, many units share it,” said Boxer

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at his position with an anti-drone gun in the Donetsk region. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Ukraine’s soldiers frustrated as hard war grinds on x 00:00

A gloomy mood hangs over Ukraine’s soldiers nearly two years after Russia invaded their country. Despite a disappointing counteroffensive this summer and signs of wavering financial support from allies, Ukrainian soldiers say they remain fiercely determined to win. But as winter approaches, they worry that Russia is better equipped for battle and are frustrated about being on the defensive again in a gruelling war. Some doubt the judgement of their leaders.

Discontent among Ukrainian soldiers—once extremely rare and expressed only in private—is now more common and out in the open. In the southern city of Kherson, where Ukraine is staging attacks against well-armed Russian troops on the other side of the Dnieper River, soldiers are asking why these difficult amphibious operations were not launched months ago in warmer weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t understand,” said a commander of the 11th National Guard Brigade’s anti-drone unit who is known on the battlefield as Boxer. “It’s not just my feeling, many units share it,” said Boxer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever