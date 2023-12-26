Breaking News
In snub to Russia Ukraine moves Christmas to Dec 25

In snub to Russia, Ukraine moves Christmas to Dec 25

Updated on: 26 December,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  Ukraine
Agencies |

On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united country

In snub to Russia, Ukraine moves Christmas to Dec 25

Ukraine usually celebrates Christmas on January 7. Pic/X

In snub to Russia, Ukraine moves Christmas to Dec 25
Ukrainian Orthodox Christians attended services on Sunday as the country for the first time celebrated Christmas on December 25, after the government changed the date from January 7, when most Orthodox believers celebrate, as a snub to Russia. “All Ukrainians are together,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Christmas message released Sunday evening. “We all celebrate Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united country.” 


In the southern Black Sea port of Odesa, churchgoers prayed and lit candles as priests in gold vestments held Christmas Eve service in the Cathedral of the Nativity, decorated with fir trees and a nativity scene. “We believe that we really should celebrate Christmas with the whole world, far away, far away from Moscow. For me that’s the new message now,” said one smiling parishioner, Olena, whose son is a medic on the front line.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


world news russia ukraine christmas International news

