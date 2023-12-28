Russian attack knocks out power, kills 6 in Ukraine

The shelling killed one policeman and injured two other police officers, as well as two civilians

Russia fired almost 50 Shahed drones at targets in Ukraine and shelled a train station where more than 100 civilians were gathered to catch a train to Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.

Overnight, the Kremlin’s forces launched an artillery and drone bombardment of the Kherson region just as some 140 civilians were waiting for a train at the region’s capital city of the same name, according to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. The shelling killed one policeman and injured two other police officers, as well as two civilians.

The attack on the Kherson region hit residential areas, a mall and the power grid, leaving around 70 per cent of households in Kherson city without electricity during the winter cold. In Odesa, another major city in southern Ukraine, the drone assault killed two people and wounded three, including a 17-year-old man, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said.

