Home > News > World News > Article > New Ukraine weapons package by America

Updated on: 29 December,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

And the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides long-term funding for future weapons contracts, is also out of money

Smoke billows from the Novocherkassk landing ship after a Ukrainian attack. Pic/AP

The US on Wednesday announced what officials say could be the final package of military aid to Ukraine unless Congress approves supplemental funding legislation that is stalled on Capitol Hill.


The weapons, worth up to $250 million, include an array of air munitions and other missiles, artillery, anti-armor systems, ammunition, demolition and medical equipment and parts. The aid, provided through the Presidential Drawdown Authority, will be pulled from Pentagon stockpiles.


In a statement, Marine Lt. Col. Garron Garn, a Pentagon spokesman said there is no more funding to replace the weapons taken from department stocks. And the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides long-term funding for future weapons contracts, is also out of money.


As a result, Garn said Wednesday, “Without the supplemental funding, there will be a shortfall in replenishing US military stocks, affecting American military readiness.” President Joe Biden is urging Congress to pass a $110 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs.

$110 BN
Aid package that Biden wants passed

