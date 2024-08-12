Breaking News
Israel broadens its evacuation orders

Israel broadens its evacuation orders

Updated on: 12 August,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  Deir Al-Balah
Agencies

Israel said it targeted a militant command post, killing at least 19 fighters.

A disabled Palestinian child and his family get set to flee. Pic/AFP

The Israeli military ordered more evacuations in southern Gaza early Sunday after a deadly airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in the north killed at least 80 Palestinians, according to local health authorities. Israel said it targeted a militant command post, killing at least 19 fighters.


Israel has repeatedly ordered mass evacuations as its troops have returned to heavily destroyed areas where they had previously battled Palestinian militants. The vast majority of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people have been displaced by the 10-month old war.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


