Israel cabinet approves deal for release of 50 hostages, offers multi-day ceasefire in return

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement on Wednesday, confirming the release of roughly 50 hostages abducted by the Hamas terror group in Gaza during the October 7 attack, reported The Times of Israel.



However, the statement did not specify how ministers voted on the decision.



After announcing the decision, the PM's office stressed that the Israeli government is committed to bringing all the abductees home, reported The Times of Israel.



"The Israeli government is committed to bringing all the abductees home. Tonight, the government approved the outline for the first stage of achieving this goal, under which at least 50 abductees--women and children--will be released over a span of four days, during which there will be a lull in the fighting," the statement said.



Taking to his social media X, Israeli PM stated, "Tonight, the Government has approved the outline of the first stage of achieving this goal, according to which at least 50 hostages - women and children - will be released over four days, during which a pause in the fighting will be held."

— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 22, 2023

"The release of every ten additional abductees will result in an additional day of respite," it added.



"The Israeli government, the IDF and the security forces will continue the war to return all the abductees, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that Gaza does not renew any threat to the State of Israel."



Meanwhile, no specific details have been provided by the PM's office, but an Israeli government official briefing reporters on Tuesday said the deal is expected to see the release of 50 living Israeli citizens, mostly women and children, in groups of 12-13 people per day.



Moreover, according to The Times of Israel, the statement does not offer details regarding any of the other concessions Israel is believed to have made, including the release of Palestinian prisoners and the entry of additional fuel and humanitarian aid into Gaza.



Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country will continue its war with Hamas even after the "pause to return our hostages," until Israel achieves all its war aims.



Netanyahu made these remarks on Tuesday ahead of an expected Cabinet vote on a ceasefire proposal.



"While this meeting is to discuss the return of our hostages, I would like to start with something/... there is a lot of nonsense out there to the effect that after the pause to return our hostages, we will stop the war. Then, let me make it clear. We are at war --and we will continue the war," Netanyahu said.



"We will continue the war until we achieve all our war aims: To eliminate Hamas, return all our hostages and missing persons and ensure that there is no element in Gaza that threatens Israel," he added.

