Updated on: 15 April,2025 12:42 PM IST  |  Tel Aviv
ANI

Top

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the killing of Hamza Wael Muhammad Asafah, a Hamas Nukhba Force cell leader involved in the October 7 attacks and a hostage release event in February

The IDF said Hamza Wael Muhammad Asafah, head of a Nukhba terrorist cell in Hamas' Deir-al Balah battalion, was killed two weeks ago in central Gaza

Israel confirmed it had eliminated the head of a Hamas Nukhba Force terror cell who participated in the October 7 massacre as well as a hostage release "ceremony," in February, the Israel Defense Forces said.


The IDF said Hamza Wael Muhammad Asafah, head of a Nukhba terrorist cell in Hamas' Deir-al Balah battalion, was killed two weeks ago in central Gaza.


"As part of his role in the terrorist organization, Asafah participated in the cynical hostage release ceremony of the returning Israeli hostages Eliyahu Sharabi, Ohad Ben-Ami, and Or Levy," the army said.


At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. 

