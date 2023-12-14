Breaking News
Mumbai: Honey, they’ve shrunk our local trains!
Mumbai: The Charkop clean-up act
Mumbai: ATS arrests Naval apprentice for ‘sharing’ info with Pak operatives
Mumbai: 50 duped with bookings for closed floating diner
Mumbai: Kurla LTT fire started at under-construction pod hotel
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Israel continues with Gaza offensive despite US criticism

Israel continues with Gaza offensive despite US criticism

Updated on: 14 December,2023 05:57 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Top

US President Joe Biden says Israel losing international support because of “indiscriminate bombing” in Gaza

Israel continues with Gaza offensive despite US criticism

Damage following Israeli bombardment in Rafah. PIC/AP

Listen to this article
Israel continues with Gaza offensive despite US criticism
x
00:00

Israel forged ahead with its air and ground offensive Wednesday in Gaza, drawing international outrage and rare criticism from the US over the killing of thousands of civilians. The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in a strong demonstration of global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but the assembly’s messages are important barometers of world opinion.


Just hours before the vote, US President Joe Biden warned that Israel was losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza. The war has resulted in the deaths of over 18,400 Palestinians, as per the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory, which does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.Agencies


7 Israeli soldiers killed in ambush


Displaced children stand near their makeshift tent. PIC/AP
Displaced children stand near their makeshift tent. PIC/AP

At least seven Israeli soldiers were killed in an ambush in Gaza City, as Hamas put up stiff resistance in areas that Israel has isolated, media reported Wednesday. The ambush took place in the Gaza City neighborhood of Shijaiyah, involving gunfire and several explosions.

Missiles target ship near Yemen coast

Two missiles fired from territory held by Yemen’s Houthi rebels missed a commercial tanker near the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Wednesday, a US official said. An American warship also shot down a suspected Houthi drone flying in its direction during the incident. No one was hurt in the attack. The ship that was targeted, the oil and chemical tanker Marshall Islands-flagged Ardmore Encounter, was traveling toward the Suez Canal in the Red Sea. It came from India and had armed security aboard.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news tel aviv israel gaza strip Joe Biden International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK