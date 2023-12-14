Israel continues with Gaza offensive despite US criticism

US President Joe Biden says Israel losing international support because of “indiscriminate bombing” in Gaza

Damage following Israeli bombardment in Rafah. PIC/AP

Israel forged ahead with its air and ground offensive Wednesday in Gaza, drawing international outrage and rare criticism from the US over the killing of thousands of civilians. The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to demand a humanitarian cease-fire in a strong demonstration of global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but the assembly’s messages are important barometers of world opinion.

Just hours before the vote, US President Joe Biden warned that Israel was losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza. The war has resulted in the deaths of over 18,400 Palestinians, as per the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory, which does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.Agencies

7 Israeli soldiers killed in ambush



Displaced children stand near their makeshift tent. PIC/AP

At least seven Israeli soldiers were killed in an ambush in Gaza City, as Hamas put up stiff resistance in areas that Israel has isolated, media reported Wednesday. The ambush took place in the Gaza City neighborhood of Shijaiyah, involving gunfire and several explosions.

Missiles target ship near Yemen coast

Two missiles fired from territory held by Yemen’s Houthi rebels missed a commercial tanker near the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Wednesday, a US official said. An American warship also shot down a suspected Houthi drone flying in its direction during the incident. No one was hurt in the attack. The ship that was targeted, the oil and chemical tanker Marshall Islands-flagged Ardmore Encounter, was traveling toward the Suez Canal in the Red Sea. It came from India and had armed security aboard.

