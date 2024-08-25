Israel has declared an emergency for the next 48 hours amid the country's escalating tensions with Lebanon. The emergency can be extended by cabinet ministers, based on the situation. Israel Defence Forces spokesperson warned the Lebanese citizens who are in southern Lebanon of possible attacks by Israel in retaliation to Hezbollah strikes

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike on Zibqin in southern Lebanon on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Israel declares emergency for 48 hours as tensions with Lebanon escalate x 00:00

Israel has declared an emergency for the next 48 hours amid the country's escalating tensions with Lebanon, The Times of Israel reported.



The emergency was declared by the country's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, as a "special situation in the home front," which enables the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Home Front Command to issue restrictions.



In emergencies, the legal term "special situation" is used to give authorities more authority over the civilian population, simplifying attempts to protect them. The emergency is valid for 48 hours but can be extended by cabinet ministers, if the situation demands an extension.



As tensions continue to rise, the Israeli public remains on high alert, bracing for the possibility of further incidents.



Earlier today, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari warned the Lebanese citizens who are in southern Lebanon of possible attacks by Israel in retaliation to the Hezbollah strikes, news agency ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press conference, the IDF spokesperson said, "We warn the Lebanese citizens who are in southern Lebanon; we recognise that Hezbollah is now preparing to shoot widely into Israeli territory near your home. You are in danger. We attack and remove Hezbollah threats. Anyone who is near the areas where Hezbollah operates is required to stay away from them immediately."



"In the near future, Hezbollah will launch rockets, and possibly missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles towards the territory of the State of Israel. Accordingly, life-saving instructions of the Home Front Command will be distributed in the various regions. The Home Front Command will update the areas where one must stay near the protected area or inside the protected area. The IDF is doing and will do everything necessary to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," Hagari added.



After Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran's capital Tehran last month, it promised a "punishment" for Israel. Accordingly, Israel is preparing for a strong retaliation. However, it has not denied or confirmed if it was responsible for Haniyeh's death though Israel had threatened to execute him and other senior Hamas leaders for their involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks that left more than 1,000 Israelis dead.



Tensions in West Asia have escalated after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on July 31 that Haniyeh had been killed in an attack in Tehran. (With ANI inputs)