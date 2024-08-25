Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Israel says it is staging airstrikes inside Lebanon targeting Shiite militia Hezbollah

Israel says it is staging airstrikes inside Lebanon targeting Shiite militia Hezbollah

Updated on: 25 August,2024 09:54 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
AP |

In a statement, the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of 'preparing to file missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.'

Mourners carry the bodies of two Palestinians killed in an Israeli air strike in Jenin. Pic/AFP

Israel launched airstrikes inside Lebanon early Sunday that its military said targeted positions of the Shiite militia Hezbollah.


In a statement, the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of 'preparing to file missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.'



'In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the (Israeli military) is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians,' Israeli military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said.


Hagari warned Hezbollah would 'soon fire rockets, and possibly missiles and' drones into Israel. Sirens sounded in northern Israel soon after the warning.

Lebanese media reported strikes in the country's south without immediately providing more details. Social media footage showed what appeared to be strikes in southern Lebanon.

Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv began diverting incoming flights and delaying others due to takeoff Sunday after the Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.

Israeli media cited the Israel Airports Authority for the news. Flight-tracking data showed at least two El Al flights swinging far south and diverting after the announcement.

In his statement, Hagari said, 'We can see that Hezbollah is preparing to launch an extensive attack on Israel, while endangering the Lebanese civilians.'

Hagari didn't provide additional details on the intelligence he cited.

"??We warn the civilians located in the areas where Hezbollah is operating to move out of harm's way immediately for their own safety,' he said.

Fears have been high in recent weeks that the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip could escalate into a regional conflict after an Israeli strike killed a senior Hezbollah commander and a suspected Israeli assassination operation in Iran killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. 

