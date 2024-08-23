Israeli strikes kill at least 16 in Gaza Strip

Four Israelis suspected of partaking in West Bank rampage also arrested

Palestinian children carry pots of soup near a food distribution point in Jabalia refugee camp. Pic/AFP

Palestinian health officials say Israeli strikes have killed at least 16 people in the Gaza Strip. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital received the bodies, including the remains of a woman and three children, after strikes overnight and into Thursday. An Associated Press reporter at the hospital counted the bodies.

A man held the body of a child wrapped in a white shroud as a woman next to him wept, saying: “My love, my soul.” The Israeli offensive launched in response to Hamas’ October 7 attack has killed over 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the local Health Ministry, which does not say how many were militants or civilians. The Israeli military says it has killed over 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence. It blames civilian deaths on Hamas because the militants fight in dense, residential areas.

Israeli authorities also arrested four Israelis, including a minor, who are suspected of taking part in a rampage through a West Bank village earlier this month that killed a Palestinian and wounded several others. The authorities said the four were suspects in “several acts of terrorism against Palestinians,” including the August 15 attack in the village of Jit in the northern West Bank.

French destroyer rescues 29 mariners

A French destroyer rescued 29 mariners from an oil tanker that came under repeated attack in the Red Sea, officials said Thursday, while also destroying a bomb-carrying drone boat in the area. Yemen’s Houthi rebels are suspected for the assault on ‘Sounion’, the most serious Red Sea attack in weeks.

Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell that had launched rockets into the area of Zerait in Israel, operating in a building in the area of Chihine in southern Lebanon. Israel fighter jets attacked the building, a military structure and other threats in south Lebanon.

