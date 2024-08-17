Breaking News
Special | Maharashtra assembly elections: Who’s the real NCP in Mumbra-Kalwa?
Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Select Mumbai private hospitals to halt OPD services in protest
Mumbai: BMC to decide on Andheri flyover repair soon
Maharashtra assembly elections likely only after Diwali
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Diplomacy intensifies to halt the Israel Hamas war

Diplomacy intensifies to halt the Israel-Hamas war

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

Top

British and French foreign ministers make joint trip to Israel

Diplomacy intensifies to halt the Israel-Hamas war

Israeli security forces try to disperse an anti-war sit in, in Jerusalem. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Diplomacy intensifies to halt the Israel-Hamas war
x
00:00

International diplomacy to prevent the war in Gaza from spreading into a wider regional conflict intensified Friday, with the British and French foreign ministers making a joint trip to Israel while internationally mediated cease-fire talks in Qatar were expected to enter their second day.


The new push for an end to the Israel-Hamas war came as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza climbed past 40,000, according to Gaza health authorities, and fears remained high that Iran and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon would attack Israel in retaliation for the killings of top militant leaders.



“This is a dangerous moment for the Middle East,” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said. “The risk of the situation spiraling out of control is rising. Any Iranian attack would have devastating consequences for the region.”


Lammy and French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné held a joint meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer. The US, Qatar and Egypt began a new round of talks Thursday, meeting with an Israeli delegation in Qatar.

US colleges revise rules on free speech

As students return to colleges across the US, administrators are bracing for a resurgence in activism against the war in Gaza. Schools are adopting rules to limit protests, including banning encampments, limiting the duration of protests and allowing them only in designated spaces.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news jerusalem gaza strip hamas israel International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK