British and French foreign ministers make joint trip to Israel

Israeli security forces try to disperse an anti-war sit in, in Jerusalem. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Diplomacy intensifies to halt the Israel-Hamas war x 00:00

International diplomacy to prevent the war in Gaza from spreading into a wider regional conflict intensified Friday, with the British and French foreign ministers making a joint trip to Israel while internationally mediated cease-fire talks in Qatar were expected to enter their second day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new push for an end to the Israel-Hamas war came as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza climbed past 40,000, according to Gaza health authorities, and fears remained high that Iran and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon would attack Israel in retaliation for the killings of top militant leaders.

“This is a dangerous moment for the Middle East,” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said. “The risk of the situation spiraling out of control is rising. Any Iranian attack would have devastating consequences for the region.”

Lammy and French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné held a joint meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer. The US, Qatar and Egypt began a new round of talks Thursday, meeting with an Israeli delegation in Qatar.

US colleges revise rules on free speech

As students return to colleges across the US, administrators are bracing for a resurgence in activism against the war in Gaza. Schools are adopting rules to limit protests, including banning encampments, limiting the duration of protests and allowing them only in designated spaces.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever