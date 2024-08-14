A ship in the Red Sea came under attack at least three times Tuesday in an assault that included the use of a bomb-carrying drone boat

A deserted refugee camp for displaced Palestinians. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Iran rejects call to refrain from attack on Israel x 00:00

Iran rejected a call Tuesday by three European countries demanding it to refrain from any retaliatory attacks that would further escalate regional tensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a joint statement Monday endorsing the latest push by mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States to broker an agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war.

The European leaders also called for the return of scores of hostages held by Hamas and the “unfettered” delivery of humanitarian aid, and asked that Iran and its allies to refrain from retaliation that would further escalate regional tensions after the late-July killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Israeli minister visits flashpoint holy site

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site Tuesday, in a pilgrimage Palestinians see as provocative. Tensions over the compound have fueled rounds of violence before. Ben-Gvir visited the as Jews marked Tisha B’Av.

Ship in Red Sea attacked thrice

A ship in the Red Sea came under attack at least three times Tuesday in an assault that included the use of a bomb-carrying drone boat, likely the latest in a campaign by Yemen’s Houthi rebels over the Israel-Hamas war, officials said. Already, the Houthi assaults have disrupted the $1 trillion annual flow of goods through the maritime route.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever