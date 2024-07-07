Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > 12000 Afghan migrants deported from Iran Pakistan

12,000 Afghan migrants deported from Iran, Pakistan

Updated on: 08 July,2024 09:57 AM IST  |  Kabul
Agencies |

The trend of deporting Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan continues amid a humanitarian crisis despite international reactions, according to Khaama Press report

The trend of deporting Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan has caused a humanitarian crisis. Representation pic

Listen to this article
Nearly 12,000 Afghan migrants were deported from Iran and Pakistan from July 3-6, Khaama Press reported, citing the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.


In a newsletter, the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that 11,997 Afghan migrants were expelled by the governments of Pakistan and Iran and have returned to Afghanistan. According to the newsletter, the expelled people entered Afghanistan through the borders of Torghundi, Spin Boldak, Islam Qala-Herat, and Abreshim-Nimruz between July 3-6.


The trend of deporting Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan continues amid a humanitarian crisis despite international reactions, according to Khaama Press report.


The forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan has exacerbated the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

