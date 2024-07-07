The trend of deporting Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan continues amid a humanitarian crisis despite international reactions, according to Khaama Press report

The trend of deporting Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan has caused a humanitarian crisis. Representation pic

Listen to this article 12,000 Afghan migrants deported from Iran, Pakistan x 00:00

Nearly 12,000 Afghan migrants were deported from Iran and Pakistan from July 3-6, Khaama Press reported, citing the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

In a newsletter, the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that 11,997 Afghan migrants were expelled by the governments of Pakistan and Iran and have returned to Afghanistan. According to the newsletter, the expelled people entered Afghanistan through the borders of Torghundi, Spin Boldak, Islam Qala-Herat, and Abreshim-Nimruz between July 3-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trend of deporting Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan continues amid a humanitarian crisis despite international reactions, according to Khaama Press report.

The forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan has exacerbated the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever