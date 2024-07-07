Iran gets a heart surgeon and reformist as new leader

Reformist Pezeshkian, beats hardliner Jalili in the run-off presidential elections

Iranian reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian wins the presidential run-off elections in Shareh Qods, west of Tehran on July 5, 2024

Reformist candidate, Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran’s runoff presidential election on Saturday, defeating hard-liner Saeed Jalili by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement of the country’s mandatory headscarf law. Pezeshkian also ensured no radical changes would be made to Iran’s Shiite theocracy in his campaign, as he has held Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the final arbiter of all state matters in the country.

A vote count offered by authorities put Pezeshkian as the winner with 16.3 million(1.63 crore) votes to Jalili’s 13.5 million(1.35 core) in Friday’s election. Supporters of Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon and long-time lawmaker, entered the streets of Tehran and other cities to celebrate his victory. “In the end, someone from my hometown and the west of Iran came to power,” said Taher Khalili, a Kurdish-origin Iranian who runs a small tailor shop in Tehran. “I hope he will make the economy better for small businesses.”

Newspaper headlines with election news on sale at a stall in Tehran on July 6, 2024, the day after the nation held presidential elections. Pics/PTI

However, the increasing tensions about the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, Iran’s advancing nuclear program, and a looming US election could put the peaceful relations between Tehran and Washington at risk. “Dear people of Iran, the elections are over and this is just the beginning of our cooperation,” Pezeshkian wrote on the social platform X, which is still banned in Iran.

“The difficult path ahead will not be smooth except with your companionship, empathy, and trust. I extend my hand to you and I swear on my honour that I will not leave you alone on this path. Do not leave me alone.” Global leaders across different countries have congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory, including a message sent by the Chinese President, Xi Jinping on Saturday.

