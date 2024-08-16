Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Fierce contest in Congress for Dharavi, Versova
Mumbai: Bandra Fair row reaches cardinal
Mumbai: City docs outrage over midnight Kolkata vandalism, attack
Mumbai: Suspect booked in cheating case held after absconding for 5 years
Mumbai: Ghatkopar traffic woes to ease by March 2025
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Mediators begin talks for Israel Hamas ceasefire

Mediators begin talks for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Updated on: 16 August,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Doha
Agencies |

Top

Deal may persuade Iran, Hezbollah to refrain from retaliatory strikes

Mediators begin talks for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Pro-Palestinian activists protest a campaign event for Kamala Harris in New York City. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Mediators begin talks for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
x
00:00

International mediators were set to hold a new round of talks Thursday aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war and securing the release of scores of hostages, with a potential deal seen as the best hope of heading off an even larger regional conflict.


The US, Qatar and Egypt were to meet with an Israeli delegation in Qatar as the Palestinian death toll from the 10-month-old war nears 40,000. Hamas has not said whether it will participate, accusing Israel of adding new demands to an evolving proposal that had US and international support.



A cease-fire in Gaza would likely calm tensions across the region and may persuade Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah to refrain from retaliatory strikes on Israel after the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in an Israeli airstrike and of Hamas’ top political leader in an explosion in Iran’s capital.


The mediators have spent months trying to hammer out a three-phase plan in which Hamas would release scores of hostages captured in the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war in exchange for a lasting cease-fire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

11 kids with cancer evacuated for treatment

The World Health Organization says 11 children with cancer have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip for medical treatment. Nermine Abu Shaaban, the patient evacuation coordinator for the WHO, says the children were transferred through the Kerem Shalom crossing into Israel and were headed to neighboring Jordan for treatment. Seven of the children were transferred by ambulance and the remainder on a bus.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news doha hamas israel qatar International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK