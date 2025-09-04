Breaking News
Updated on: 04 September,2025 07:20 AM IST  |  Beirut
Agencies |

The peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL described the Tuesday morning incident as “one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets” since the cessation of hostilities in November that ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war

A boy pulls and others push a cart loaded with trash along a road in Gaza City on Tuesday. PIC/AFP

Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel as they were working to clear roadblocks, the force said Wednesday. No one was hurt in the attack. The peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL described the Tuesday morning incident as “one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets” since the cessation of hostilities in November that ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war. The Israeli military did not comment.

Israel launches new spy satellite

Israel launches new spy satellite



Israel launched a new spy satellite that is supposed to  strengthen its surveillance capacity across the Middle East. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the satellite, launched on Tuesday night, will enhance Israel’s ability to collect images like the 12,000 gathered over Iran during a 12-day war earlier this year.


Israel pushes nuke programme ahead

Construction has intensified on a new structure at the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Centre, a facility key to Israel’s long-suspected atomic weapons programme. Experts say it could be a new reactor or a facility to assemble nuclear arms, but secrecy shrouding the programme makes it difficult to know for sure.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

