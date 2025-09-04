The peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL described the Tuesday morning incident as “one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets” since the cessation of hostilities in November that ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war

Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel as they were working to clear roadblocks, the force said Wednesday. No one was hurt in the attack. The peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL described the Tuesday morning incident as “one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets” since the cessation of hostilities in November that ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war. The Israeli military did not comment.

Israel launches new spy satellite

Israel launched a new spy satellite that is supposed to strengthen its surveillance capacity across the Middle East. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the satellite, launched on Tuesday night, will enhance Israel’s ability to collect images like the 12,000 gathered over Iran during a 12-day war earlier this year.

Israel pushes nuke programme ahead

Construction has intensified on a new structure at the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Centre, a facility key to Israel’s long-suspected atomic weapons programme. Experts say it could be a new reactor or a facility to assemble nuclear arms, but secrecy shrouding the programme makes it difficult to know for sure.

