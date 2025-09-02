Hundreds gathered in Sanaa to mourn Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, killed along with ministers in an Israeli strike. The funeral at Shaab Mosque saw crowds chanting against Israel and the US. Meanwhile, a 20-boat aid flotilla from Barcelona to Gaza was forced back to port due to a storm in Spain, delaying humanitarian efforts.

Yemenis rally in solidarity with Palestinians in Sanaa city. PIC/AFP

PM Ahmed al-Rahawi killed in Israeli strike; Yemenis mourn

Storm forces back aid flotilla to Spain

A flotilla headed to Gaza from Barcelona with aid under much fanfare was forced back to port after a storm hit parts of Spain overnight. The Global Sumud Flotilla consisting of around 20 boats with participants from 44 countries chose to return and delay its departure to "prioritise safety".