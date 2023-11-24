Breaking News
Israel-Hamas truce deal hits unexpected snag

Updated on: 24 November,2023 06:25 AM IST  |  Deir Al-Balah
Senior Israeli official said last minute that it would not take effect until Friday

Flares being dropped over north Gaza amid Israeli airstrikes

An agreement for a four-day cease-fire in Gaza and the release of dozens of Hamas-held hostages and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel appeared to have hit a last-minute snag when a senior Israeli official said it would not take effect until Friday, a day later than originally announced.


The diplomatic breakthrough promised some relief for the over 1.7 million Palestinians who have fled their homes under weeks of Israeli bombardment, as well as families in Israel fearful for the fate of their loved ones captured during Hamas’s October 7 attack that triggered the war.


A Palestinian man carries an injured man as people flee following an Israeli strike in Rafah
A Palestinian man carries an injured man as people flee following an Israeli strike in Rafah


Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, announced the delay late Wednesday, without providing a reason. Israeli media reported that some final details were still being worked out. The Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, which played a key role in mediating with Hamas, said early Thursday that a new time for the agreement to go into force would be announced “in the coming hours”. It was originally set to begin at 10 am on Thursday. The US and Egypt also helped negotiate the deal.

Truce won’t end war: Netanyahu

The truce agreement had raised hopes of eventually winding down the war, now in its seventh week, which has levelled vast swathes of Gaza, fuelled a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank, and stirred fears of a wider conflagration across the Middle East. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a nationally televised news conference that the war would resume after the truce expires, with the goal was to destroy Hamas’s military capabilities.

Pakistani women and children take part in a rally against Israel. Pics/AP
Pakistani women and children take part in a rally against Israel. Pics/AP

Hostages to be freed in stages

Under the truce deal, 50 hostages will be freed in stages, in exchange for the release of what Hamas said would be 150 Palestinian prisoners. Both sides will release women and children first, and Israel said the truce would be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed by Hamas. The return of hostages could lift spirits in Israel, where their plight has gripped the country. Families of the hostages have staged mass demonstrations to pressure the government to bring them home.

