Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > News > World News > Article > Israel Air Force hits underground weapons tunnel linking Syria to Lebanon

Israel Air Force hits underground weapons tunnel linking Syria to Lebanon

Updated on: 11 February,2025 08:46 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

Top

This tunnel was attacked in the past as well. The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said it is determined to prevent the restoration and use of this tunnel

Israel Air Force hits underground weapons tunnel linking Syria to Lebanon

Palestinians inspect the damage to their home in Gaza City. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Israel Air Force hits underground weapons tunnel linking Syria to Lebanon
x
00:00

Fighter jets of the Israel Air Force on Sunday night attacked an underground tunnel in the Bekaa region in Lebanon, that connects between Syrian territory and Lebanese territory, and which was used by the terrorist organisation Hezbollah to transfer weapons.


This tunnel was attacked in the past as well. The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said it is determined to prevent the restoration and use of this tunnel.


Israeli planes also attacked several sites of the terrorist organisation containing weapons and launchers that posed an immediate threat by Hezbollah to Israel. The targets that were attacked constituted a violation of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel syria news world news Lebanon

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK