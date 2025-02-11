This tunnel was attacked in the past as well. The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said it is determined to prevent the restoration and use of this tunnel

Palestinians inspect the damage to their home in Gaza City. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Israel Air Force hits underground weapons tunnel linking Syria to Lebanon x 00:00

Fighter jets of the Israel Air Force on Sunday night attacked an underground tunnel in the Bekaa region in Lebanon, that connects between Syrian territory and Lebanese territory, and which was used by the terrorist organisation Hezbollah to transfer weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

This tunnel was attacked in the past as well. The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said it is determined to prevent the restoration and use of this tunnel.

Israeli planes also attacked several sites of the terrorist organisation containing weapons and launchers that posed an immediate threat by Hezbollah to Israel. The targets that were attacked constituted a violation of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever