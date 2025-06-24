Isarel Iran war: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of "completely violating" the ceasefire by launching missiles just hours after it began. In response, he directed Israeli forces to resume strikes on Iranian military and government positions. The ceasefire, brokered by US President Donald Trump

Israel Iran War. Pic/AFP

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran had "completely violated" the ceasefire between Israel and Iran by launching missiles after the ceasefire came into effect. Katz said he instructed the Israeli military to resume targeting Iranian paramilitary and government targets.

Israel said it had identified missiles launched from Iran into its airspace less than three hours after the ceasefire went into effect, after both Israel and Iran accepted President Donald Trump's plan to end the 12-day war roiling the Middle East.

