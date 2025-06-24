Breaking News
Updated on: 24 June,2025 02:13 PM IST  |  Beersheba
AP |

Isarel Iran war: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of "completely violating" the ceasefire by launching missiles just hours after it began. In response, he directed Israeli forces to resume strikes on Iranian military and government positions. The ceasefire, brokered by US President Donald Trump

Israel Iran War. Pic/AFP

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran had "completely violated" the ceasefire between Israel and Iran by launching missiles after the ceasefire came into effect. Katz said he instructed the Israeli military to resume targeting Iranian paramilitary and government targets.

Israel said it had identified missiles launched from Iran into its airspace less than three hours after the ceasefire went into effect, after both Israel and Iran accepted President Donald Trump's plan to end the 12-day war roiling the Middle East


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.


Israel-Iran War israel iran donald trump International news

