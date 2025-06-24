Breaking News
Israeli military strikes several locations in Iran moments after Donald Trump announces ceasefire
Donald Trump announces "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran
"No agreement on any ceasefire": Iran FM says deal conditional on Israel halting attacks
Mumbai: Three, including two children, injured after house wall collapse in Bhandup
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 32.89 per cent capacity
shot-button
Israel Iran War Israel Iran War
Home > News > World News > Article > Iran Israel ceasefire Israel Iran accept Trumps ceasefire plan after 12 days of war

Iran-Israel ceasefire: Israel, Iran accept Trump’s ceasefire plan after 12 days of war

Updated on: 24 June,2025 12:35 PM IST  |  Beersheba
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The acceptance of the deal by both sides came after Tehran launched a final onslaught of missiles targeting Israel that killed at least four people early Tuesday morning, while Israel launched a blitz of airstrikes targeting sites across Iran before dawn

Iran-Israel ceasefire: Israel, Iran accept Trump’s ceasefire plan after 12 days of war

"Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (above) said. File Pic

Listen to this article
Iran-Israel ceasefire: Israel, Iran accept Trump’s ceasefire plan after 12 days of war
x
00:00

Israel and Iran on Tuesday accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to end their 12-day war that roiled the Middle East, after Tehran launched a retaliatory limited missile attack on a US military base in Qatar.

The acceptance of the deal by both sides came after Tehran launched a final onslaught of missiles targeting Israel that killed at least four people early Tuesday morning, while Israel launched a blitz of airstrikes targeting sites across Iran before dawn, reported news agency AP.


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with Iran in coordination with Trump.


Netanyahu said that he had reported to Israel's security cabinet Monday night that Israel had achieved all of its war goals in the 12-day operation against Iran, including removing the threat of Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Israel also damaged Iran's military leadership and several government sites and achieved control over Tehran's skies, Netanyahu said, reportred AP.

"Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire," Netanyahu said. 

Israeli military strikes several locations in Iran moments after Donald Trump announces ceasefire

Moments after US President Donald Trump announced Iran and Israel agree to a ceasefire, the Israeli military launched a series of strikes on multiple locations in Iran on Tuesday, as claimed by Press TV, Iran's First International News Network. In a post on X, the News Network claimed, "Israeli Military Strikes Several Locations in Iran as Trump Announces Ceasefire."

The development came after Trump, in a post on Truth Social, declared that both Iran and Israel had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire", stating that it would take effect in approximately six hours.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" he wrote. According to Trump, Iran will initiate the ceasefire first, followed by Israel, resulting in a complete cessation of hostilities within the next 24 hours.

"Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, "THE 12 DAY WAR." This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn't, and never will!," he said.

(With AP inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Israel-Iran War iran israel news world news donald trump

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK