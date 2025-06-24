Breaking News
Israel-Iran War: Russia welcomes Israel-Iran ceasefire, hopes truce is 'sustainable'

Updated on: 24 June,2025 04:59 PM IST  |  Moscow

Israel-Iran War: Russia has welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, calling it a step in the right direction. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope for a lasting peace while urging political and diplomatic solutions over military action. Moscow also cautioned against drawing early conclusions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov. Pic/AFP

A Kremlin spokesman from Russia, Dmitry Peskov, told the media: “If it really is possible to reach a ceasefire, then this can only be welcomed. This is what the Russian Federation has been calling for from the very beginning of this conflict. Therefore, this can and should be welcomed.” He further added, “We hope this will be a sustainable ceasefire.”

As reported by PTI, Peskov also stated: “We saw statements from the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, heard statements from (Iranian Foreign Minister) Abbas Araghchi, and saw numerous statements from President (Donald) Trump.”


He also pointed out: “So far, we have not seen or heard any other statement from Tehran,” he noted.


Responding to a question about Moscow's opinion on the sustainability of the ceasefire, Peskov noted: “There were contacts mediated by Qatar, as well as contacts between the US President and a number of his counterparts in the Middle East,” before the announcement.

An official from the Kremlin, Peskov also stated: “We don't know all the details to the end, so we can't say anything here, but from the very beginning, we called for military solutions to the problem to be discarded and for any unprovoked attacks on a state, in this case Iran, to be excluded. And for the solution and settlement of existing problems to be carried out by political and diplomatic means,” as per PTI.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a similar statement during his address to the delegates of more than 40 countries attending the annual Primakov Readings, said Russia welcomed the reaching of any such agreement.
He, however, noted there were reports of violations from both sides since the announcement of the ceasefire.

Lavrov, while concluding his statements, also said: “So we will not draw hasty conclusions on the basis of fragmented information. But we are for peace.”

(With PTI Inputs)

