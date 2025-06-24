Israel Iran War: US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, claiming both sides agreed to end hostilities. However, Iranian missile barrages continued even after the deadline, casting doubt on the ceasefire's credibility. While Trump’s post calmed some global tension, the Middle East remains unstable.

Donald Trump. Image/File Pic

Listen to this article Israel Iran War: Deadline for ceasefire announced by Donald Trump passes x 00:00

Amid the ongoing Iran and Israel tensions in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning announced a ceasefire between the two nations. Iranian state television reported on Tuesday that a ceasefire had begun in its war with Israel, even as Israel warned the public of a new missile barrage launched from Iran.

It wasn't immediately possible to reconcile the messages from Iran and Israel on the 12th day of the war between Iran and Israel. Iranian state television announced the ceasefire in a graphic on screen, not immediately acknowledging the new missile barrage coming after the deadline set by President Donald Trump in his earlier ceasefire announcement. Moreover, a series of Iranian barrages before the ceasefire deadline killed three people and injured at least eight others in Israel, rescuers said.

However, the deadline announced by US President Donald Trump for Iran to begin ceasing fire in its war with Israel was reached early Tuesday after the Islamic Republic fired multiple missile barrages.

Donald Trump, while posting about the ceasefire between the two nations on his social media handle TruthSocial, stated, “Congratulations to everyone! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire (approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in-progress final missions!) for 12 hours, at which point the war will be considered ended! Officially, Iran will start the ceasefire, and, at the 12th hour, Israel will start the ceasefire.”

This post from Donald Trump came around the early hours of Tuesday, which eased global tensions. However, speculation about the violation of the ceasefire is still being expected by Iran.

As reported by AP, Considering that Israel and Iran both have not acknowledged Trump's ceasefire announcement, the Israel Airport Authority said barrages from Iran forced them to close the country's skies to all passenger planes that were expected to land and depart on Tuesday, including emergency flights.

As per Israeli media, “Some flights were forced to circle over the Mediterranean Sea.” Israel's airports have been closed since the war with Iran began, but a handful of emergency flights have started arriving and departing over the past few days. The situation in the Middle East still looks a lot dicey.

(With AP Inputs)