In a post on X, the State Department noted that for Iran, where airspace remains closed due to the conflict with Israel, US citizens are advised to depart by road to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkiye, or Turkmenistan if deemed safe, though direct US government-assisted departures are not anticipated due to limited consular support

Rescuers work near a damaged building following an Iranian missile attack in Tel Aviv yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article US issues travel advisory for citizens in Iran after Tehran's missile strikes on its bases in Qatar x 00:00

The US Department of State's Consular Affairs issued updated travel advisories for American citizens in Iran on Monday (local time), following the Islamic Republic's missile strikes targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, urging the US nationals to exercise caution and adjust travel plans amid the conflict in the region.

In a post on X, the State Department noted that for Iran, where airspace remains closed due to the conflict with Israel, US citizens are advised to depart by road to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkiye, or Turkmenistan if deemed safe, though direct US government-assisted departures are not anticipated due to limited consular support.

The State Department stated that a crisis intake form has been opened for US citizens to seek assistance, with specific guidance noting that as of Monday, June 23, the Armenian (Agarak) and Turkish (Kapikoy and Esendere) borders are open, while Azerbaijan's borders are closed except for the Astara crossing with special authorisation. Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's borders require prior approval facilitated by the US Embassy in Ashgabat.

"Iran's airspace remains closed due to hostilities with Israel. US citizens seeking to depart Iran should depart by road to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkiye, or Turkmenistan if they believe it is safe to do so. If You Plan to Leave Iran: The Department has opened a crisis intake form for US citizens in Iran to pass information about consular assistance. However, because of the limitations on consular support in Iran, we do not anticipate offering direct US government-assisted departure from Iran. US citizens seeking departure should take advantage of existing means to leave Iran," the Department stated in the post on X.

Meanwhile, it noted that following Iran's missile attack on the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the US Embassy has lifted the previously issued shelter-in-place order, resuming consular services without interruption, though Qatari airspace remains closed, prompting travellers to monitor flight statuses and local updates.

"The U.S. Embassy has lifted the shelter-in-place order that was in effect on June 23rd. The Embassy will reopen June 24, and consular services will continue without interruption. Qatari airspace remains closed. Individuals with travel plans should closely monitor their flight status with their airlines and continue to follow updates from the Government of Qatar and local news," the department noted.

This came following a significant escalation that unfolded in the region after Iran launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar-- the largest US military installation in the region, according to CNN.

The move is expected to be a retaliatory move by Iran after the US's airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in the early hours of Sunday.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump announced on Monday (local time) what he described as a "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran, stating that it would take effect in approximately six hours.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever