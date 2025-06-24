Amid ceasefire claims between Israel and Iran, the US has deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier from Virginia, possibly positioning it near Israel. With 4,500 sailors and advanced strike capabilities, the move highlights US military readiness in the region. The deployment follows recent US airstrikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation

US President Donald Trump. Image/File Pic

Listen to this article Israel-Iran War: US carrier strike group will embark on scheduled deployment amid Middle East tensions x 00:00

Amid the war situation, the United States 'are exercising a drill that does not really seem like a ‘drill’. The United States of America has deployed some of the most advanced aircraft carriers. The US Air Force carriers have left Virginia for a regularly scheduled deployment on Tuesday. As reported by AP, these aircraft carriers could be positioned near Israel after the US inserted itself in Israel's war to destroy Iran's nuclear programme.

The United States of America was already planning to deploy the USS Gerald R. Ford when American warplanes bombed three Iranian sites early Sunday to support Israel's goals. Soon after, Iran retaliated with a limited missile attack on a US military base in Qatar on Monday.

But later on Monday, President Donald Trump said on social media that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be phased in over 24 hours. While expressing himself on the social media platform TruthSocial, Trump said that “the ceasefire would bring an ‘official END’ to the war.”

However, despite all the things expressed by Trump and the ceasefire agreement done by Israel and Iran. The Ford will sail for the European theatre of command, which includes waters off Israel's Mediterranean coast. The presence of the aircraft carrier and its accompanying warships gives Trump the option of a third carrier group in the Middle East if needed.

It has been reported by AP that the US has been shifting military aircraft and warships into and around the region to protect Israel from Iranian attacks.

According to reports, nearly 4,500 sailors will depart Tuesday morning from the nation's largest Navy base in Norfolk, which sits near the southern edge of Chesapeake Bay. The carrier strike group includes guided-missile destroyers and several squadrons of fighter jets.

The Ford is the first in the new Ford class of aircraft carriers, which use an electromagnetic system for launching planes instead of steam catapults to increase flying missions. The ships are also designed to carry a wider variety of planes and operate with several hundred fewer sailors.

The Ford was previously sent to the Eastern Mediterranean to be within striking distance of Israel following Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023. The carrier remained in the Eastern Mediterranean as its escorting warships went into the Red Sea, where they regularly intercepted ballistic missiles fired at Israel and attack drones launched at the ships from Houthi-controlled Yemen.

(With AP Inputs)