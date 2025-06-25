The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) claimed that the attacks violated the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). It also insisted the strikes won’t stop Iran’s peaceful nuclear plans

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses members of parliament in Tehran. File Pic/AFP

The Iranian Parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to stop working with the United Nations nuclear agency, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reported the IANS.

The decision came after recent US airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites -- Esfahan, Fordow, and Natanz.

The strikes were part of what the US called "Operation Midnight Hammer", according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

During a public Parliament session, 221 out of 223 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill. Only one voted against it, and one abstained.

Iran said it has every right to protect its people, interests, and sovereignty.

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) claimed that the attacks violated the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). It also insisted the strikes won’t stop Iran’s peaceful nuclear plans.

Earlier, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticised the IAEA for not condemning the attacks. He said the UN agency had lost its "international credibility". He also stated that Iran’s nuclear agency would stop cooperating with the IAEA until they get safety guarantees for their nuclear sites, according to the IANS.

"Iran's peaceful nuclear programme will now move forward faster," Ghalibaf added.

On June 13, Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets. Later, the US carried out its own strikes on Iran’s key nuclear sites.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on had earlier on Sunday condemned the United States for launching airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling it a serious violation of international law, the UN Charter and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Further, Iran's mission to the UN has demanded an urgent meeting of the Security Council following the US attacks on its nuclear facilities. The mission had reportedly described the US bombing as a "blatant and illegal aggression," and demanded it be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

The tension follows a recent resolution from the IAEA Board of Governors, which declared Iran non-compliant with its nuclear commitments for the first time since 2005.

The IAEA said Iran had failed to explain traces of nuclear material at three secret locations and had given what it called “less than satisfactory” cooperation.

(with IANS inputs)