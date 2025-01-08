Israel launches raids across the West Bank

It said another militant was killed in “close-quarters combat” in the nearby village of Taluza and that an Israeli soldier was severely wounded

Men clear the rubble in a street in the central Gaza Strip. Pic/AFP

The Israeli military launched a wave of raids across the occupied West Bank overnight and into Tuesday, killing at least three Palestinians. The army said it killed two Palestinian militants in an airstrike after they fired at troops in the area of Tamun, a village in the northern West Bank. It said another militant was killed in “close-quarters combat” in the nearby village of Taluza and that an Israeli soldier was severely wounded.

The military said it arrested more than 20 suspected militants in different parts of the territory. It said the overnight operations were not related to the shooting the day before, in which gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Israelis.

