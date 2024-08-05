Israel prepares for possible Iranian attack

US and Israeli officials said they expect Iran to launch attack as early as Monday

Smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon on Sunday. Pic/AFP

US Central Command's General Michael Kurilla arrived in the region amid preparations for a possible attack by Iran on Israel in response to the recent killings of senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, US-based news website Axios reported, citing two US officials. General Kurilla's visit, which was planned before the recent escalation between Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah following the killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, is now seen as a strategic move.

He is expected to mobilise the international and regional coalition that previously defended Israel against an attack from Iran on April 13, Axios reported, citing a US official. Three US and Israeli officials said that they expect Iran to launch an attack on Israel as early as Monday. Iranian and Hezbollah leaders have pledged to retaliate for the killings of Hezbollah's top military commander, Fuad Shukr, and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.



Palestinians mourn those who died in Israeli strike on Sunday. Pic/AFP

According to a US official, Kurilla is expected to visit several Gulf nations, including Israel and Jordan. Jordan is a key stop, as it played an important role during the April 13 attack by intercepting Iranian drones bound for Israel and allowing US and Israeli jets to use its airspace for interception. US officials expect Iranian retaliation to follow a similar pattern as their previous attack on Israel but may also involve Hezbollah in Lebanon. The US government is concerned it may be more difficult to mobilise international and regional cooperation of nations that defended Israel.

Strikes on Gaza kill 12

Israeli strikes early Sunday killed 12 people in Gaza, including four who were sheltering in a tent camp for displaced people inside a hospital complex, while a stabbing attack carried out by a Palestinian killed two people in a Tel Aviv suburb. Tensions have soared following nearly 10 months of war in Gaza and the killing of two senior militants in separate strikes in Lebanon and Iran last week. Those killings brought threats of revenge from Iran and its allies and raised fears of an even more destructive regional war.

50 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel

As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, around 50 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel on Sunday (local time), SKY News reported, citing Israeli media reports. Videos showed Israel’s Iron Dome defence system being activated over the area. Hezbollah said in a statement that it attacked a new Israeli settlement, Beit Hillel, with rockets. This is in response to Israel’s attacks on Palestinian villages in Gaza, which hurt civilians. Hezbollah is supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance.

Israeli military responds to Hezb rocket attack

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that overnight about 30 launches of rockets/missiles were detected that crossed from Lebanon into the territory of the State of Israel. Most of them were intercepted by Israel’s air defence system. Some of the rockets struck in Israel, including one that hit in the area of Beit Hillel, in the “Finger of the Galilee.” There were no casualties.

