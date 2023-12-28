Israel raids West Bank refugee camp

More than 20,900 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed since the start of the war, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza

People check the rubble of a building in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel. Pic/AP

Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, killing at least six Palestinians, Palestinian health authorities said early Wednesday. The Israeli military had also expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory Tuesday.

Residents reported shelling and airstrikes shaking the Nuseirat, Maghazi and Bureij camps in the tiny, cramped enclave. The built-up towns hold Palestinians whose families fled or were driven from their homes in what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s independence. The camps are now crowded with Palestinians who fled northern Gaza in the early stages of Israel’s ground offensive.

83 trucks of aid, 7 ambulances enter Gaza

The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories) reported that on Tuesday 83 humanitarian aid trucks and seven ambulances were inspected at the Nitzana checkpoint and transferred to Gaza via the Rafah Crossing from Egypt.

Israeli soldiers find 1,500-year-old lamp

Two Israeli reserve soldiers unexpectedly stumbled upon a small, well-preserved Byzantine oil lamp at an army staging area in southern Israel near the Gaza border, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Tuesday.

The find, by Nathaniel Melchior and Alon Segev, part of the 404th Battalion within the 282nd Fire Brigade, sparked a chain of events that led to the 1,500 year-old candle’s safe handover to the Antiquities Authority.

“During one of our wanderings in the field, I came across pottery lying upside down, and its round shape attracted me,” Melchior said. “It was covered in mud, I cleaned it and after I realised what it was about, I called the Antiquities Authority.”

